With Valentine’s Day coming up, it is important to have an easy sweet treat that you can make with your family to share with others. I found a recipe that is the perfect combination of sweet, gooey, and fruity. Your kids will enjoy making them as they get to use their thumbs to smash the dough. This recipe makes 2 dozen, so make enough for your kids teachers, your Sunday school class, or whatever group of friends you have in your life!
Valentine Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients: 1 block of cream cheese softened, 1 stick of butter softened, 1 teaspoon vanilla, ½ cup plus 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons of flour, ¼ cup raspberry jam, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar.
Instructions: Cream together cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add the vanilla and sugar and mix until combined. Add the flour a little at a time until combined. Cover and place in the fridge for 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 375. Remove dough from refrigerator and scoop out tablespoon sized cookies and place on a baking sheet. Press down in the center of each cookie with your thumb. Fill the dent with the raspberry jam.
Bake for 12 minutes. Let cool on the sheet, and then allow to fully cool on cooling rack. Dust with powdered sugar. Package in a sweet valentine bag and share with those you love.
