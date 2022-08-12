I am writing this on August 6. It will be published in the Thursday, August 11 issue of the Sun – maybe. At this day in 1945 the Nuclear Era began. A little folk tune from that time went, The Enola Gay flew that day. The pilot said, “Open bomb bay.” Little Boy went on its way and Hiroshima vanished in a day.
America had a second version of the bomb and we tried it out on Nagasaki three days later. It worked well too. The Nuclear Era began with those two and now there are at least 13,000 in the world. Crazy Kim in North Korea has some. Mad Putin in Russia has them, and Israel, and China, and on and on.
Thirteen thousand – and every nation wants some to be safe from those other bad guys who have them. We keep building more to add to our stockpile. The math is simple: the more there are the higher the chances for a mistake. If one gets launched by accident from a silo in Kansas, and heads west, what can happen? We can’t detonate a nuclear blast over Colorado or California. It will have to be the Ocean, but how do China, Russia, and North Korea know our intentions? They don’t. All their radar shows is an incoming missile. They send up their anti-missile missiles, and now our radar shows many enemy missiles coming our way. How do we know their intentions? We don’t, but the Pineville Sun will not come out on the 11th. No sun will come out. We will be in a Nuclear Winter.
In 1970, the United Nations sponsored The Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty. All nations that signed it promised to make no nuclear weapons or to reduce the arsenal, they already had. The Treaty became International Law when 150 nations signed it. It took until last year to get 150 nations to sign. Those nations with nuclear weapons who have not signed it are now outlaw nations according to the Law and can be prosecuted like any other outlaws. The USA has not signed. We are not reducing our stockpile of nuclear weapons and are building more, many of them in Oak Ridge, TN. One accident down there and the Sun will lose all its readers.
If I am sounding like a “Doom’s Day Prophet” I have good company. Last week, the Secretary General of the United Nations said, “humanity is just one mistake, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation. We are at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the Cold War. We must act now to lift the cloud of nuclear threat that hangs over us. We are not helpless. We know people who can work for disarmament and peace. Contact Mitch, Rand, and Hal with the message “Sign the Treaty!”
I hope you get to read this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.