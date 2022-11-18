His name was Bob, born just after the end of World War II, a Baby Boomer. His father was a Vet, but in World War I where he fought in France. Bob came last, the youngest of six children – four boys and two girls.
In keeping with the family Warrior traditions, Bob saw military service, but I’m getting ahead of my sad story. Let me list some of the wars and military traditions.
As I said above, his father served in combat in France in WW I. He and his surviving artillery unit came marching home in triumph from “the War to end all wars”. In France, they built a Peace Monument designed so that every 11-11 at 11:00 AM, a shaft of sunlight would come through a slot in the roof and shine on the Peace Treaty mounted on a marble slab below. They celebrated peace. Bob’s father can trace his Warrior heritage all the way back to the Hundred’s Year War in the 1500s where his family of French Protestants fought for freedom from the Holy Roman Empire.
Back to now – Bob’s oldest brother joined the Marines in 1953. He got Embassy duty for his service time. He spent his time making contacts with influential people from DC. When he got out, went to college on the GI Bill, got a degree in Foreign Relations, and went to Washington to seek his fortune. He found it.
His next youngest brother joined the Army at 17. Still a kid, he ended up in Korea just as the truce was signed. He got guard duty at night to keep our Korean allies from stealing surplus military equipment that he burned and buried during the day. (No one ever said the Army made sense). He went to college and Grad School when he got out.
The third brother broke with family military traditions. He became an officer. As a Captain in the Quartermaster Corps, he went to Viet Nam to keep the troops supplied with ammo, food, and uniforms. (The only other known officer in our family line served in the Civil War.) This brother was stranger yet. He was going for twenty years, but the Army downsized and he only served 12.
We have made it back to Bob. He kicked around in a dreary, hopeless, coal town for a few years after High School, and got drafted off to the war in Nam. He served in the Infantry. His family knew few details of his war and combat experiences. But they knew the results. Bob came back an emotional and physical mess, using alcohol to cope. He broke off most contact with his family and moved to a town about 50 miles away. He had an apartment by himself. Had a live-in for a time, but she did not work out. He worked some from home, when he was not in VA facilities. He died alone two weeks ago at age 75, his landlord by his side. His name won’t be carved in granite on any Wall or memorial. He served. He fought the demons of war all his life. He got roaring drunk on Veteran’s Day with so many flashbacks and reminders. He gave his body to science so others might live. He has no grave. Bob was my brother.
