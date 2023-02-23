Jailer Robin Venable has been taking steps since being sworn in two months ago to implement changes at the Bell County Detention Center. This includes updating the Jail website, getting new fire extinguishers, adding 2 AED units, adding a gun safe lock in the Sally Port, changing the inmate kitchen menu and getting new uniforms for the correctional officers.
The changes for the updated website now includes the links for the available inmate services that the center offers, such as inmate calling or chirp time, add funds for inmates for commissary, and schedule a video visitation with an inmate.
Right now the center offers, a sack breakfast, a hot lunch and a hot dinner. They are using fresh vegetables on the menu that kitchen staff and inmates cut, wash, peel, and prepare for everyone.
The food includes things such as gravy, rolls, soup beans, cornbread and fried potatoes.
Starting this Saturday, the center will have a new menu which will include a hot breakfast, a hot lunch, and a bag dinner which will include 2 sandwiches, a bag of chips and a cookie. The reason for the bag dinners is so the inmates don’t have to go so long without eating in between meals. Kellwell, the company that provides food and commissary, has donated a new refrigerator to the jail to help accommodate the change in menu for the bag dinners.
“The Department of Corrections only requires 2400 calories a day, but we have been providing 2800,” Venable said,
He said the center had previously been written up for a lack of fire extinguishers, but that problem has been addressed with new fire extinguishers throughout the vital areas in the facility. Venable has also there are new added AED units to the first and second floors of the facility. The AED units are heart defibrillator devices designed to analyze heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to restore the heart rhythm to normal if sudden cardiac arrest happens with an inmate or an officer.
The addition of gun safe lock in the Sally Port was deemed necessary because before the police officers were having to leave their guns in their vehicles while escorting inmates into the facility. Now the police officers can lock their guns in the gun safe lock in the Sally Port. The officers can keep the key to the safe they have placed their gun in and they can retrieve their guns before exiting the building.
The Correctional Officers previously wore t-shirts at work but now they have received new uniforms. The officers now have black polo shirts with embroidered emblems and Ranger Green pants to wear while on duty. Jailer Venable is excited about moving forward with the Bell County Detention Center. He has plans for continuing progress of the safety and security of the facility along with several programs for the inmates, trainings for the Correctional Officers, and a rolling library for inmates to have access to books.
