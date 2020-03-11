Veteran’s Memorial Park on U.S. 119 is currently closed for cleaning.
During the last month’s flood three tanks containing oil were tipped over in a field neighboring the park. When the flood receded some of that oil settled in the park causing the closure.
“The Veteran’s Park is temporarily closed for cleaning as a result of the flood,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said. “It’s being professionally cleaned. The EPA has signed off on having it done by EcoTech out of London.”
The property owner whose oil spilled is paying for the clean-up. There were some delays due to continued rainy weather but the workers from EcoTech have been on site this week cleaning the park.
“They’ve got these chemicals that will clean everything off and get the smell out. Any dirt that’s contaminated will be removed and replaced and resown,” Brock said. “They actually go and test all of the dirt and everything. Most of it got washed off anyway, but everything is going to be cleaned and wiped down and once it’s finished the park will be as good as new.”
At Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting Magistrate Eddie Saylor said he had been contacted by people wondering why the park had been closed and when it would be reopened.
Brock said once all of the contaminants have been removed, the county will go back and reassess the park.
“I can’t give you a date right now,” he said. “I think for walking it will probably be OK but for function I don’t know yet.”
