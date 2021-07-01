Victoria Bethsheba Wilson, 21, of Stoney Fork passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Union County, TN.  She was born in Hyden, KY on August 30 1977, a daughter of Sim and Angelia Wilson Saylor.  She had been attending College to  become a Nurse.

She was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Paul Eddie Wilson and Andrew Saylor.

She is survived by her 3 year old son, Lucas Wilson; parents, Sim and Angelia Saylor; brother Sim Brandon Saylor; sisters, Makayla Saylor Smith and husband Kevin and Tricia Mary Ascacivar; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Grace Saylor, Aiden Riley Saylor, Josiah Brandon Saylor, Jeremiah Curtis Saylor, Catalina Ascacivar and Isaiah Ascaciver; grandmothers, Mary Mosley and husband, Stewart and Millie Jane Saylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM at Jenson Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Ben Mosley, Rev. Demus Couch, Rev. Tom Elliott and Rev. Rodney Shackleford.  Music will be by the Church Family.  Burial will be in Saylor Cemetery in Stoney Fork.  Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday after 4:00 PM at the Jenson Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

