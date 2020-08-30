Source: Kim Leger, 4-H youth development specialist
While you may not be able to stroll the lanes of Cloverville during this year’s Kentucky State Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still see the great work many of our youth completed during the past year through our Kentucky 4-H Virtual State Fair Showcase.
You can view the showcase on Kentucky 4-H’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @kentucky4h, each day from now until the fair closes Aug. 30.
The showcase is a collection of completed 4-H projects from across Kentucky submitted by county 4-H youth development agents. Images of these projects were combined into a video slideshow that will run on 4-H’s social media accounts throughout the fair.
For the showcase, 4-H projects were placed in one of five programming areas that include leadership, arts, photography, family and consumer sciences, and agriculture and natural resources.
While no statewide awards will be given during this event, the showcase is a great opportunity for Kentuckians to show their support for local youth and the numerous hours they spend each year completing 4-H projects. Not only do youth get the satisfaction of completing these projects, but they learn valuable life skills like responsibility, attention to detail, creativity and problem solving along the way.
