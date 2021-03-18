Viola “Granny” Lawson Helton age 92, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2021 at her home. She was born in Beverly on March 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Ardill and Dora Lawson. Viola believed in the Methodist Faith and was a devoted and loving wife and mother of eight children.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Logan Helton; daughters, Ella “Dootsie” Saylor and Barbara Helton; son, Mike Helton; granddaughters, Lucy Helton and Holly Helton; grandson, Travis Helton; and great-granddaughter, Autumn Widener.
Viola is survived by her daughters, Edna and Darrell Brock and Janice and Jessie Grubbs; sons, Luke and Loretta Helton, Troy and Diane Helton, Carlo “Buddy” Helton and Janice Willis, and the late Mike and Faye Helton; grandchildren, Katie and Derrick Widener, Jillian and Danny Smith, Jason and Cara Beth Couch, Brooke and Tim Philpot, Tonia Evans, Heather Strunk and Michael Clark, Jody Brock, Christopher Saylor, and Kaitlyn Willis; great-grandchildren, Knox, Bo and Layne Couch, Dawson, Chandler, Chase and Luke Widener, Addison and Ethan Smith, Waylon, Cash and Ellarie Philpot, Conner Evans, Tayle and Terri Miller, and Logan, Tristen Kaimen and Kylee Strunk; special nephew and nieces, Jerry and Rita Helton, Mildred Halcomb and Carolyn Sue Helton; special friends, Calvin Brock, Orville and Lula Baker and Simon Baker and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Viola loved all her brothers and sisters dearly as well as cherishing all her family and friends.
Her services will be private at her home.
