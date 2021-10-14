Construction work on the Courthouse Square storm water and waste water separation project is set to begin on Monday on Virginia Avenue, starting at the intersection of Holly Street.
“We had small pre-construction meeting with Akins Construction, Vaughn & Melton and the school. They’re scheduled to start digging on Monday next week down on Virginia Avenue from the intersection at Holly Street over to Laurel. They’ll move from there down Virginia Avenue to the Square,” Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan said at Monday’s City Council Meeting.
“Then, they’ll also take care of all of the side streets. They’re trying to time it so that they will be working on Laurel close to Christmas Break so that it doesn’t cause a huge cluster for the school. There will never be a time when Laurel and Oak are both closed.”
He said there wouldn’t be enough time to complete the work on Laurel Street during Christmas Break because that part of the project will take longer than two weeks.
“It all takes times because they are dealing with two different lines,” Roan said. “They have to remove the old lines and then put in separate storm water and sewer lines.”
Roan was not yet sure exactly when work would start around the Courthouse Square itself, but said it would likely be well after Christmas.
“We don’t have an accurate time for when the Square will be torn up. But we do feel comfortable saying that they won’t be working on the Square where businesses will be affected until after Christmas,” he said. “I think it will be best for the businesses downtown if we’re past the holidays and are working around there in January, February and March.”
Mayor Scott Madon said the contractors are cognizant that the city and its citizens want to see as little disruption as possible during the construction.
“He’s very much aware of our concerns for the businesses and the school and for people being able to get in and out,” Madon said.
Roan said he would be passing along text messages to downtown business owners as soon as something is known in connection to the project.
“There’s also a private text-alert group for business owners only. Once we get down to the square we’ll be able to immediately contact them all at once,” he said.
During his Main Street report, Roan said Sip and Shop downtown two weekends ago went great.
“Businesses in town all had some of their best nights,” he said. “We’re doing another one of those either at the end of November or early December.”
There’s a big block party coming up on October 23rd with J.B. Shelburne and Joe Coe.
“There are several reunions going on in Pineville that weekend and a big crowd is supposed to be in town so we wanted to have something going on downtown to go along with that,” Roan said.
Trick or Treating hours for Pineville are set for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 31 Trunk or Treat will be held on the Courthouse Square from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The council also passed a resolution approving a lease for the financing of a project and authorizing the execution of various documents for such lease regarding the Pineville Utility Commission. Madon explained that the city’s approval was needed for the water company to refinance a bond issue at a lower rate that would save $260,000 over the life of the contract.
“It’s a no-brainer for both the city and the water company,” he said.
The council also declared old décor as surplus property. Old copiers as well as old flowers, vases and pictures were found in storage at City Hall that are no longer needed and are just taking up space. Madon said he didn’t know if any the items could be sold and if now, it would just be donated to the Methodist Mission.
