Pine Mountain State Resort Park hosted a lunch meeting with local business and elected officials on Tuesday. Sen. Mitch McConnelll was scheduled to attend in person, but due to the weather, was forced spoke to the crowd virtually. He discussed topics from vaccines, relief funding and President Biden’s new $4 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan that McConnell calls a “Democratic spending spree.” Earlier this year, the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan passed and is sending $4 billion to the state.
“You’re about to get a massive amount of money and hopefully you will spend it wisely,” McConnell said.
