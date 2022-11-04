A long time ago the Christian Church honored its famous heroes by calling them “Saints”. By the 1500s, the custom grew up to have one day of the year, November 1, as a High and Holy Day to honor ALL the Saints. Since it was a super special Day for the Church, the night before became just as important: a Hallowed Eve. (Our Halloween)
Traditions grew up and soon October 31 and November 1 became a great battleground between the real good guys, the Saints, and the armies of evil, Satan and Company. Since the Saints would come marching in on November 1 in triumph, October 31 became the last day of the year for the full power of the Devil to work.
The people going to Mass or even out to visit, figured it out. They would have to fool the Devil by wearing masks and disguises, even to wearing scary costumes, death masks. Kids dressed up like little devils themselves to fool the Devil into thinking they were his troops.
Now, in America, that Hallowed Eve has become an invasion of masked raiders threatening, “Give me candy, a treat, or there may be a trick of vandalism on your house”.
We have not lost much of the original intent and meaning of the Holy Eve, even though it may look that way. We have moved the wars of good and evil to Election Day. Candidates put on their glad rags of self-promotion and dress their opponents in dark Satanic images until the results are in and God has elected His candidate. It’s obvious. Winners have God on their side or they would have lost. It makes no difference that Republicans and Democrats prayed to the same God to win. They learned it at ball games, I guess. We have to pity God: deciding winners of elections, ball games, war, business ventures, salvation. It’s part of the job description, but who would want that part of the job? In elections, since God chooses the winner, they are free of fraud and need no re-counts.
One difference between Halloween and Election Day comes from candidates who do Trick or Treat. They Trick us with promises of great treats for our community, of jobs, progress, more money for schools and health, transparency and prosperity. A while back one candidate promised, “A chicken in every pot and two cars in every garage”. Didn’t happen!
So dear readers, we will see. The great religious festival of candy, spooks, and pumpkins has come and gone. The candy gods have received their sacred offerings. On to the Election Day game. Remember the one rule of the game, “The only way to legally talk and debate politics and promote your party is if you have voted.” Vote!
