An individual identified as 49-year-old Matthew Price, originally from Middlesboro, was being sought in Claiborne County for warrants in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia. Early Monday morning July 25, 2022, he was apprehended by the Claiborne County SRT Team.
Back in August of 2018, Price was an inmate at the Bell County Detention Center. He and inmate 45-year-old David Mosley escaped from the facility after overpowering two deputy jailers. One was sprayed with bleach in the eyes while the other suffered broken ribs.
David Mosley was captured a few days later in the Wallsend community and Price was found a few months later in Tennessee by Claiborne County deputies on November 16, 2018. He had been hiding at a home in the Straight Branch community and there was a brief standoff after officers located him. At the time, he was charged with second degree escape out of Kentucky.
Sunday night July 24th into Monday the 25th, the Claiborne County Special Response Team was able to locate Price, but he fled on foot from them ending up at a residence in Cumberland Estates in Cumberland Gap.
For almost two hours Price barricaded himself in the attic of the home, but he was finally taken into custody by a K-9 unit and suffered an injury during the apprehension. Three Claiborne County Deputies also suffered minor injuries during the incident according to Sheriff Bob Brooks.
Both Price and the deputies went to the Claiborne Medical Center emergency room for treatment of their injuries.
Once he was released from the hospital, Matthew Price was booked into the Claiborne County Jail.
He has been charged with:
Vandalism over $10,000, possession of Methamphetamine, resisting arrest, (3) three counts of aggravated assault on an officer, (2) two counts of fugitive from justice, (2) counts of fugitive from justice for Kentucky and Virginia capias, evading on foot, burglary and theft over $1,000, and criminal impersonation.
Price still faces other charges in Kentucky which are yet to be served. He was arraigned this morning in Claiborne General Session Court.
Also assisting on scene was the Claiborne EMS, Harrogate Fire Department, and LMU Police.
