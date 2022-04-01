A few weeks ago a Roman Catholic Priest in Phoenix, made the national news because he used “We baptize” instead of the correct “I baptize”. Those baptisms that used ‘we” were declared by the Church to be invalid, and the people would have to be re-baptized. To those of us not Roman Catholic, it sounds strange and maybe a little silly. To Roman Catholics. The error rippled through the system: on Sunday, at Mass, the bread and wine as the Body of Christ had no value to the invalidly baptized, because they were not really “in” the Church as members. Plus, the Priest served the sacred elements to ineligible people and was caught up in the guilt of continuing an invalid practice.
Stickiest of all was the impossibility of re-baptizing people who had died. Where were they? Were they in Hell because of the error of the Priest?
Before I give you the correct answer to those questions, we must face the reality that questions of valid baptisms can affect all churches. In Bell County, I have met people who assure me I am going to Hell, because I did not have enough water at my baptism. I was sprinkled. The preacher used the right words of “I baptize you” but not enough water. They told me my baptism was invalid and I needed to be really, truly baptized. It was their judgement that what my preacher did and the vows and promises my parents made , were worthless.
Recently I met a family that had just moved to the County. He told me he certainly had enough water in his baptism. He said he almost drowned when the preacher put him under. The family was looking for a new church home, but the first church they visited told him he had to be re-baptized because he only went under once and not the “official” three times. But let us judge not that we be not judged.
An article in the National Catholic Register addressed the problem. The writer, a Priest, began by giving the Phoenix Priest room for an honest error, “He was poorly trained or came under the influence of current church fads.” One of them is that these liberal, inclusive priests have replaced the incense lantern with dancers waving smoke pots. He says, “This has become a world where imaginations run wild, and proper form gives way to excessive creativity.”
His position is that in the Mass, the Priest represents Christ, and the “I” that baptizes is really Christ, which makes it valid. “We” is to divide the Body of Christ. The practical question for believers, he says, is, “Will invalid baptisms keep people form the Kingdom of God?” He answers, “We must keep the rules, but God made the rules. God is just, and it seems quite unlikely that God would exclude invalidly baptized people.” But we are not God. We don’t operate on justice and love. We must investigate the people who are sowing errors among us, like feminists who want to say “Creator, Redeemer, and Sanctifier” as the Holy Trinity. We need action. “Bishops must punish, and if necessary, remove clerics who persist in such innovations.” What he misses is that some Bishops promote the “innovations”.
