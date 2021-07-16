Jake and I are two individuals who thrive off routine. We love to have a plan and work that plan day-to-day. Last week he made the comment that we are missing a piece to our puzzle of routine by not having the old faithful weekly menu.
When he said that, I reflected on my childhood where I could basically bed on the work week menu—spaghetti, tacos, breakfast for dinner, some sort of chicken, and pork chops. I also had plenty of spontaneity for my taste buds on the weekends, but there was something about the comfort of knowing what my evening would be like at home that made my childhood special. And with that thought, I agreed with Jake, we need some recipes to include in the routine of the work week.
This week, I attempted for the first time, a good old-fashioned meatloaf. It was a hit in my house, and I’m sure it’s a meal that is here to stay. Plus, I got the meat from the Middlesboro Farmer’s market, which made it that much better. Local and wonderful I might add.
Weeknight Meatloaf
Ingredients: 2 lbs ground beef, 2 large eggs, ¾ cup breadcrumbs, 1 yellow onion finely diced, ½ cup chopped parsley, 3 chopped garlic cloves, 3 tbsp ketchup, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 1/3 cup of milk, 1 ½ tsp Italian season, 1 tsp paprika, salt and pepper to taste.
Sauce: ¾ cup of ketchup, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 ½ tsp apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons light brown sugar, ½ tsp onion powder, 1 tsp garlic powder, a pinch of salt and pepper.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 365. Mix all the ingredients of the meatloaf in a large bowl with a fork. Do not over-mix to avoid the meatloaf becoming tough.
Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the meatloaf mixture on the foil and form it into a loaf shape. This will allow a crust to form as the loaf bakes
Place the meatloaf in the oven, with a dish filled with water below it. This will help keep the meatloaf moist while cooking.
Bake for 30 minutes. While it is baking, mix the sauce ingredients together in a medium bowl. Pull the loaf out of the oven at the 30-minute mark and coat it with the sauce. Place the loaf back in the oven and bake an additional 30 minute or until the internal temperature is 160 degrees.
When finished cooking, allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.