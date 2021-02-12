Looking to lose weight? Then join our weight loss program Weigh to Go Wednesdays.
All you need to do is call the Bell County Extension office at 337-2376 to register and everything will be done through email or mail. The program starts Wednesday, March 3 and will last for 8 weeks.
We will have weekly zoom meetings at 4:30 p.m. if you want to join us to exercise. You will receive recipes and other information to help you on your weight loss journey.
