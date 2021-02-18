At approximately 4:10 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Bell County K-9 Deputy Adam Southern was dispatched to a residence on Knuckles Christopher Lane in regard to a welfare check of a child not attending school.
Upon arrival at the address and pulling into the driveway, the deputy saw an individual, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremiah Fleming of Hulen, Ky., come out of the home, look at him and quickly run back into the residence realizing the deputy was present.
Deputy Southern, having prior knowledge of Fleming having an outstanding warrant, was permitted in the home by the homeowner and found him hiding behind a dresser in a bedroom holding an object in his hand.
Fleming was ordered to drop the item and place his hands in the air. He did so, dropping a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun. As Fleming came from behind the dresser he was wearing a holster matching the size of the gun. Fleming is known to be a convicted felon which was confirmed through dispatch.
A search incident to arrest then revealed that Fleming had a small bag of a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine and a metal vial containing Xanax pills.
Jeremiah Fleming was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense (drug unspecified). He was also served two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.
Also arrested at the home was 56-year-old Earl O’Hara of Arjay who was found to have an outstanding warrant.
He was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and he was served the outstanding warrant.
Assisting on scene was Deputy Frank Foster and Chaplain Ricky Dorton.
