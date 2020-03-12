Wesley Lynn Saylor, 59 of Stoney Fork passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Red Bird, Kentucky on October 15, 1960 and was the son of Denver Saylor and the late Ethel Blanton Saylor. Wesley enjoyed being an auto mechanic and had worked for himself for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Melvina Woodberry Saylor; children, Lavora Rosetta Saylor of Stoney Fork and Sarah Marie Saylor of Alabama; grandchildren, Tristen Cole Haley, Autumn Breeze Cheatham, Isolina Nastaha Good, Wesley Rice Elis Cheatham, Donald Ayden Wilson and Mercalynn Dedeen Wilson; Brother and sisters, Rosetta Sinkhorn and husband Anthony of Kettle Island, Henry Alan Saylor and wife, Diane of Stoney Fork and Sa’rah West and husband, Tyrone of Lexington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 6, 2020b at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Saylor, Rev. Jake Ravizee, Rev. David Ravizee and Rev. Richard Asher officiating. Graveside interment services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday at the Wesley Saylor Family Cemetery in Stoney Fork with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM Thursday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Saylor family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
