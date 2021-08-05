To deal with the terrors of war, military people invent neutral and innocent sounding names for the living Hell. In Viet Nam, we had no deaths, only body counts as if the soldiers were apples or eggs. When we bombed villages, and sprayed Agent Orange across the fields, the civilian deaths and property destruction went into the category of “Collateral Damage”. It may be a modern term, but collateral damage comes with all wars.
The general rule is that of all deaths from war, 10% will be military and 90% women, children, and elderly. About a thousand years ago, the Crusaders marched across Europe to free the Holy Land from the infidel. The marchers had to live off the land, except peasants and villages were already there. Their chickens, cows, and stored corn were taken and their children starved – all to the Glory of God.
Sometimes civilians become intentional military targets. The Israelites leveled Jerico, and killed even the cats and dogs. In World War Two, we fire- bombed the city of Dresden in Germany. Over 700 Allied planes dropped 3,600 TONS! of incendiary bombs. Of the bodies they could identify, 3,000 were military and 22,000 collateral.
Friday August 6 is Hiroshima Day in remembrance of our using an atomic bomb to destroy the city – Military deaths: 14,000; civilian: 126,000 plus the thousands sick and dying from the radiation. Even though it happened 76 years ago, historians still debate the issues. Did it shorten the war and save American lives? Would Japan have surrendered anyway? It is also said that we had to show the world that we had atomic weapons and were not afraid to use them. Don’t mess with us!
We had our own self-inflicted collateral damage from it. Our troops got radiation damage from being at the test sites in Nevada, and the tests put Strontium 90 in the air to end up in the milk for our kids from New York State cows.
Three days later, we dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Did we have to? In the interest of science we had to. We had developed two kinds of bombs, one in Oak Ridge and the other in New Mexico. We couldn’t test them in Nevada anymore, and no other nations wanted them on their land, so the generals and scientists decided to “field test” them to see which one worked best. One was dropped on Hiroshima and the other on Nagasaki for the “test”. Both worked quite well, and were a lot more efficient than all those Allied airplanes at Dresden.
In 1945 we started with two of them, now we have three to four thousand missiles and they are making more at Oak Ridge contrary to International law. Last year the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty went into effect with 50 nations signing it, but not the USA. We are a criminal nation under International Law. Maybe it won’t matter. One accident down there and we will all be collateral damage.
(This Saturday morning, August 7, we will have a peace ceremony at the Y-12 Gate of the bomb plant. Check OREPA website for details.)
