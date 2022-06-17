Okay people, it’s officially hot! This week we’ve even had a few heat advisories. The kids are home from school, and you are thinking of fun things to do together to make those special memories.
This week’s recipe is simple but fun. It’s a great way to get your kids in the kitchen to make something tasty to cool them off on these hot summer days. You’re sure to enjoy it as well.
Whipped Lemonade
Ingredients: 1 ½ cups of ice, ¼ cup of whipping cream, 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.
Instructions: Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and serve. Garnish with a slice of lemon and use a funky straw for some extra fun. Enjoy!
