I have declared October to be “Healthy Relations Awareness Month”, instead of “Domestic VIOLENCE Awareness”. Who needs the “V” word? Get rid of it! When we eliminate the “V” word, we make a start at eliminating the dreadful thing itself.
Acts of aggression in a relationship happen in two ways: intentionally and unintentionally. Some partners want to harm the other both verbally and physically, and they do. Other times, one partner has the best intentions, wants to be helpful, but the words come out in such a hurtful way that the result is an argument and not communication. I have been calling the good intentions/bad results words “little foxes” that destroy a relationship at the roots. Today we have the biggest and baddest King of Foxes word. We use it with the BEST of intentions and get the WORST results.
Both partners had jobs outside the house, but the man expected the woman to do all the housework as well. Every time she tried to talk with him about it, it never went well. King Fox would slip into their well-intentioned talk and destroy it. The frustrated couple reasoned, “We are two fully-grown, intelligent, and rational adults. We are going to sit here after supper and work this out. Maybe we can at least, agree to disagree.”
After a tense supper and the dishes were cleared away, she began, “Why do I have to do all the housework? Why can’t you help me, at least with some of it, like your brother does for his wife?”
End of conversation! A wall instantly appeared and blocked further rational discussion. It was war from now on, from her very first word –“Why?”. As soon as she asked him Why? she sent him this message, “There is something wrong with you guy, and you better fix it!”
In self defense from what he felt was an unjust accusation he said, “Why do you always bring up my family?” and the argument was off and running.
It can happen and does happen to all of us. When someone asks us Why?, they have judged us guilty before we have had a chance to defend ourselves. “Why?” is a hostile, finger-pointing word, an accusation of having done wrong. Our response is to defend ourselves. With the couple, when he answers with a “Why?”, the heat increases as the blocks to communication grow. Their battle will escalate to shouting. It always does. The King of Foxes – Why? – wins again.
What’s wrong with this couple? Nothing that can’t be fixed. When they stop using the word “Why?” half of the animosity, anger, and upsets will not longer poison their relationship.
When we stop asking Why? how will we find out anything? It’s simple: We use Why? with good intentions to find out what was going on, to get information, to learn what happened. So, if you want to know what happened, then say, “Tell me what happened.” Be wise, no Whys. Dethrone the King of Foxes.
