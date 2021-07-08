Wilburn Wilson, age 72, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearnysville, West Virginia.

The family received friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middleboro, KY.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Hyde presiding.

Interment immediately followed in the Saylor Cemetery at Pathfork, KY.

