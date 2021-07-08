Wilburn Wilson, age 72, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearnysville, West Virginia.
The family received friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middleboro, KY.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Hyde presiding.
Interment immediately followed in the Saylor Cemetery at Pathfork, KY.
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
