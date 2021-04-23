Mr. William (Odell) Hoskins passed away peacefully Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 4, 1926 in Middlesboro, KY the son of the late William McKinley and Elsie Hoskins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years Cora Hoskins. Also, two brothers, Robert and Ralph, two sisters Irene and Alta Mae.
He is survived by his three sons: Bill Hoskins (Carol), Jimmy Hoskins (Carol), Carl Hoskins (Sherri), Grandchildren, Kevin, Jonathan, Robbie, April, and Ryan. Great-grandchildren and two brothers Dorsey and Wallace. In addition to a host of other family, relatives and loved ones.
Odell was a lifelong resident of Middlesboro. He bravely served his country in World War II earning him a Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Stars and Honorably Discharged in 1946. He was also a downtown business owner. He opened Odell’s New and Used Furniture in March of 1969. A member of Monarch Church of God, he loved church and especially playing his guitar while singing. The thing he really loved was telling jokes, reciting poems, and just bringing a smile to someone’s day. Odell enjoyed fishing as well. He touched several lives in so many ways.
The family wishes to take this time to give a big “Thank You” to all those people involved in his special care: Dr. Thomas Epperson & staff, Amedysis Home Health, VA Home Base Care, VA Home Helpers, Bluegrass Hospice and Cawood Funeral Home. An additional “Thank You” to very special caregivers: Doris, Faye, Lee and Joann.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Paul “Woody” Gilbert presiding. Graveside services will be private. Pleased to serve as pallbearers: Paul Brock, Bill Wilson, Kevin Hoskins, Jon Hoskins, Dinky Hoskins, Ryan Hoskins and Leonard Williams.
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
