William “Snook” Nelson – age 76 of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by parents, J. R. and Ethel Nelson; and brothers, Tommy and Doug Nelson. William is survived by sister, Doris Ann (Jimmy) McDowell; nieces, Mary Ann McDowell, Darci Burdge and Lorri Nelson; and a host of cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Reverend Dale Jones officiating and music by Thomasa Risner. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of “Snook” Nelson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
This obituary is a courtesy to the Nelson Family by the Cawood Funeral Home.
