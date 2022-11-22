Willie Lee Buis, age 63, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1959 to the late Rachel Buis.
Willie was a member of the AME Zion White Memorial Church. He served in the National Guard. He was a long-time employee of the Middlesboro Street Department. In his spare time, he loved working on cars and was a skilled mechanic.
In addition to his mother, Willie is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ollie and Pet Buis; and a nephew, Dakota Lee Buis.
He leaves behind a loving and devoted daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Carlos) Lopez of Tazewell, Tennessee; three grandsons, Adreyan, Nicholas and James Lopez; a stepson, Brian Flannery; four stepdaughters, Shaqiua Salazar, Dominica Bolden, Gabby Thomas, and Opal Galloway; thirteen step-grandchildren; one sister, Viola Johnson of Middlesboro, Kentucky, one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Teresa Buis of Middlesboro, Kentucky; a special cousin, Elizabeth Buis of Morristown, Tennessee; special friends, Anita Williams and Jeanette Bussell; a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends; and an ex-wife, Myrtle Buis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Terry Tucker presiding. Music will be provided by Ricky Gregory. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tazewell, Tennessee.
Guestbook and online condelences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
