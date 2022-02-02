Wilma Jean Bays Williams Taylor, 83, of Pineville, KY, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her home. She was born April 6, 1938 in Pineville, KY, the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Bays and Estil Woolum Bays.
She was a member of the Hensley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and had served as a license examiner for the Kentucky State Police for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Jesse Taylor, a son; Tim “Brother” Williams, 2 sisters; Rebecca Fritz and Wanda Gail Hendrickson. She is survived by the following members of her family:
4 Children: Alisa (Tommy) Winkler, Kimberly Dru Williams, Cassandra (David) Asher and Mitchell (Martha) Williams.
Daughter in law: Robin Williams
2 Brothers: Johnny Bays and Rev. Keith (Karen) Bays
Step-children: Jessica (Jamie) Mills and Todd (Heidi) Taylor
Grandchildren: Sara Elizabeth Good McGladdery, Kimberly Ann Callebs, Justin Andrew Callebs, Christian Leigh Williams, David A. Russell, Brittany M. Russell, Jonathan P. Russell, Zachary Collis, Sydney Jean Spurlock, Jaymi Dru Tiffner, Cameron Mitchell Wiliams and Andrew Kelly Williams.
19 Great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Cawood Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pineville Memorial Cemetery with her brother, Rev. Keith Bays presiding. Pallbearers will be Justin Callebs, Jonathan Russell, David Russell, Cameron Williams, Andrew Williams, Zachary Collis, David Asher and Tommy Winkler.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
