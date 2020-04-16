Strong storms ripped through the area Sunday night and into Monday morning causing flooding in low-lying areas and some major wind damage in a small part of Pineville.
It appears a tin awning from Social Services was blown off and then caused damage to at least two homes and the roof at Helton’s Service Center.
“We’re very fortunate, I think. We had a couple of homes that had the electric torn off and had damage to their roof and siding — one gentleman had his car totaled,” Mayor Scott Madon said. “Helton’s Service Center had some damage to the top of their roof and they’ll have to do some replacing. The good thing is no lives were lost and nobody was hurt.”
Madon said the exact nature of what caused the damage was still being investigated.
“They’re calling it straight line winds but they haven’t identified exactly what happened yet,” he said. “It’s just funny that it hit this one section. The city doesn’t have any other damage anywhere else. It looks like they’ve got a jump on geting it all put back together and the city will assist in getting it cleaned up.”
The flying awning also took out a pole that included Spectrum’s main transmission line to Pineville.
“If people were wondering why their Spectrum service was out, that pole was their main tranmission line to Pineville,” Madon said.
There were wide-spread power outages in the county, including at the Pineville Water Treatment Plant. That let to several areas being without water and several main line breaks in the county. The Pineville Utility Commission issued a boil water advisory that was still in effect Wednesday afternoon.
At Tuesday’s Bell County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Albey Brock said road conditions were still being assessed.
“A lot of places the water didn’t’ get off of it until up in the evening. We’ve had some damage — but it’s nothing compared to the flooding we had in February. We’re going to get through it,” he said. “It seems like now if you have a road washed out it just doesn’t have the same meaning that it did. But nobody is stranded and everybody can get out. The road crews worked over last night and I’m sure they’ll work over today. We don’t anticipate any weather coming in to give us any problems.”
Brock said he was hopeful that some FEMA money would be coming to help those who suffered damage in February’s flooding.
“When we get confirmation we’ll make sure we get the word out to folks and what the process is for getting through it,” he said.
