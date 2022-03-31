Qualifying voters can start sending in requests for absentee mail-in ballots for the May 17 Primary Election on Saturday, April 2.
The state’s on-line portal (www.govoteky.com) opens 45 days before Election Day and is open until May 3. Absentee ballots can also be requested by calling the Bell County Clerk’s office at 337-6143. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.
To be eligible for an absentee mail-in ballot voters must meet one of the following qualifications:
— Person who due to age, disability, or illness will be unable to go to the polls on Election Day.
— Voter who is a resident of Kentucky who is a covered voter as defined in KRS 117A.010.
— Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his or her residence.
— Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state.
— Person who is incarcerated in jail and has been charged with a crime, but has not been convicted of the crime.
— Person whose employment location requires him to be absent from the county all hours and all days absentee voting by machine is conducted.
— FOR PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT ONLY: Moved to another state after its registration books closed
— Person who is a participant in the Office of the Secretary of State Address Confidentiality Program
No Excuse Early Voting runs Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14 with two locations: inside the old Bell County Courthouse and at the Middlesboro Community Center on 30th Street.
Election Day voting will be Tuesday, May 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all voters must vote at their regular precinct.
The deadline for registering to vote, name changes or address changes or changing address is April 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm for the Primary Election held on May 17, 2022.
To register or inquire about your registration, go to www.govoteky.com or contact the county clerk’s office at 606- 337-6143.
— — —
Bell County Precinct Locations
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 1
A101 — PAGE — PAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
A102 — BLACKMONT — CALLOWAY FIRE STATION
A103 — BROWNIES CREEK — BROWNIES CREEK FIRE STATION
A104 — HUTCH — COLMAR FIRE STATION
A105 — MELDRUM — BELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 2
B101 — PINEVILLE EAST — PINEVILLE LIBRARY
B102 — PINEVILLE CENTRAL — FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
B103 — PINEVILLE WEST — FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
B104 — ARJAY — ARJAY FIRE STATION
B105 — DORTON BRANCH — BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH
B106 — BEVERLY — RED BIRD SENIOR CITIZENS FACUILTY
B107 — RIGHT FORK — RIGHT FORK SCHOOL
B108 — STRAIGHT CREEK — RIGHT FORK SCHOOL
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 3
C101 — BINGHAMTOWN — BINGHAMTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH
C102 — DORCHESTER — MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER
C103 — NOETOWN — MIDDLESBORO HIGH SCHOOL GYM LOBBY
C104 — JUNCTION — SHILOH CHURCH
C105 — EDGEWOOD — MIDDLESBORO HIGH SCHOOL GYM LOBBY
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 4
D101 — CITY HALL — MIDDLESBORO FIRE STATION
D102 — EAST END — EAST END SCHOOL GYM
D103 — WINCHESTER — MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER
D104 — SOUTHSIDE — MIDDLESBORO LIBRARY
D105 — WEST CENTRAL — COVENANT UNITED METHODIST CHRUCH
D106 — EXETER — SOUTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 5
E101 — LAUREL A — PAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
E102 — LAUREL B — BELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
E103 — LONE JACK — LONE JACK SCHOOL
E104 — GREASY CREEK — LONE JACK SCHOOL
E105 — CLEAR CREEK — CLEAR CREEK FIRE STATION
E106 — SUTTY — FRAKES SCHOOL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.