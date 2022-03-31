Qualifying voters can start sending in requests for absentee mail-in ballots for the May 17 Primary Election on Saturday, April 2.

The state’s on-line portal (www.govoteky.com) opens 45 days before Election Day and is open until May 3. Absentee ballots can also be requested by calling the Bell County Clerk’s office at 337-6143. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

To be eligible for an absentee mail-in ballot voters must meet one of the following qualifications:

— Person who due to age, disability, or illness will be unable to go to the polls on Election Day.

— Voter who is a resident of Kentucky who is a covered voter as defined in KRS 117A.010.

— Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his or her residence.

— Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state.

— Person who is incarcerated in jail and has been charged with a crime, but has not been convicted of the crime.

— Person whose employment location requires him to be absent from the county all hours and all days absentee voting by machine is conducted.

— FOR PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT ONLY: Moved to another state after its registration books closed

— Person who is a participant in the Office of the Secretary of State Address Confidentiality Program

No Excuse Early Voting runs Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14 with two locations: inside the old Bell County Courthouse and at the Middlesboro Community Center on 30th Street.

Election Day voting will be Tuesday, May 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all voters must vote at their regular precinct.

The deadline for registering to vote, name changes or address changes or changing address is April 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm for the Primary Election held on May 17, 2022.

To register or inquire about your registration, go to www.govoteky.com or contact the county clerk’s office at 606- 337-6143.

— — —

Bell County Precinct Locations

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 1

A101 — PAGE — PAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

A102 — BLACKMONT — CALLOWAY FIRE STATION

A103 — BROWNIES CREEK — BROWNIES CREEK FIRE STATION

A104 — HUTCH — COLMAR FIRE STATION

A105 — MELDRUM — BELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 2

B101 — PINEVILLE EAST — PINEVILLE LIBRARY

B102 — PINEVILLE CENTRAL — FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

B103 — PINEVILLE WEST — FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

B104 — ARJAY — ARJAY FIRE STATION

B105 — DORTON BRANCH — BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH

B106 — BEVERLY — RED BIRD SENIOR CITIZENS FACUILTY

B107 — RIGHT FORK — RIGHT FORK SCHOOL

B108 — STRAIGHT CREEK — RIGHT FORK SCHOOL

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 3

C101 — BINGHAMTOWN — BINGHAMTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH

C102 — DORCHESTER — MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER

C103 — NOETOWN — MIDDLESBORO HIGH SCHOOL GYM LOBBY

C104 — JUNCTION — SHILOH CHURCH

C105 — EDGEWOOD — MIDDLESBORO HIGH SCHOOL GYM LOBBY

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 4

D101 — CITY HALL — MIDDLESBORO FIRE STATION

D102 — EAST END — EAST END SCHOOL GYM

D103 — WINCHESTER — MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER

D104 — SOUTHSIDE — MIDDLESBORO LIBRARY

D105 — WEST CENTRAL — COVENANT UNITED METHODIST CHRUCH

D106 — EXETER — SOUTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT # 5

E101 — LAUREL A — PAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

E102 — LAUREL B — BELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

E103 — LONE JACK — LONE JACK SCHOOL

E104 — GREASY CREEK — LONE JACK SCHOOL

E105 — CLEAR CREEK — CLEAR CREEK FIRE STATION

E106 — SUTTY — FRAKES SCHOOL

