ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates welcomes Amber Wires, APRN, as a family medicine provider.
Wires received her Master of Science in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tn. and is a board-certified advanced practice registered nurse, specializing in family medicine.
Before joining ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates, Wires worked on staff at the Emergency Department at Middlesboro ARH Hospital.
Wires specializes in family medicine and cares for all ages, including annual wellness exams, childhood and adolescent immunizations, women’s health, cold and flu treatment, diabetes management, osteoporosis screening and treatment and school, sports, work and physicals.
“We are pleased to have Amber join our family medicine group in Middlesboro,” said Charles Lovell, Barbourville ARH Community CEO. “Amber has such a compassion for patients, and we are excited to have her join our healthcare team.”
Wires is accepting new patients at ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates, located at 3504 West Cumberland Avenue, between the Middlesboro Elementary School and Middlesboro ARH Hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 606.248.0737.
