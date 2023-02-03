Bell County senior guard Dawson Woolum was presented with a ball commemorating his becoming the Bobcats’ all-time leading scorer before Friday’s game. Woolum was at 1,770 career points and counting.
“It means a lot to reach this accomplishment. I got that extra year because of Covid and this kind of tells me that it was worth it. I can’t thank my teammates and my coach enough for giving me the opportuity to do it,” he said.
Woolum surpassed the scoring mark set last year by his former teammate Cameron Burnett in renent game against Harlan County.
“I let him know and he knew it was coming, too,” Woolum joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.