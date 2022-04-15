She said, “Honey, I don’t understand it. It says here that this NFL quarterback had 22 women file sexual abuse charges against him, and now he’s the highest paid player.”
Her husband said, “He was acquitted, so he could play again. That’s the way the legal system works. Is that so hard to understand?”
She said, “I understand that part, even if I feel it’s wrong. It’s the money part I don’t get. Some team is going to pay this guy 4-5 million dollars to play.”
“You mean to play football.”
“Does it make any difference? You PLAY poker, but you don’t bring any million dollars home. Poker’s a game. You like to play. It’s like a game, recreation, has become work, a job, but this guy doesn’t produce anything, or teach kids, or raise food for us, or fix the plumbing. He doesn’t even have to work/play very much. He only works/plays 20-25 times in a year. Even then, he’s only on the field about half the time when his side has the ball.”
He said, “You don’t understand…”
She cut him off, “That’s what I just said. You weren’t listening. Your sister is working 60-80 hours a week at the hospital. That’s more hours in one week than this guy puts in in a year. She helps people. Where do all his millions come from anyway?”
He said, “The fans buy tickets to watch him play, and the teams sell stuff like hats, sweatshirts, jackets, jewelry, dog bowls…”
She said, “I know that. Your closet is full of that junk. So you pay this guy too.”
“Well, he’s a winner. It pays to back a winner.”
“You win on that one. The $5000 you won on the Final Four did pay for that week in Hawaii. But I have one more thing to get clear. Let’s say this guy gets paid two million for working/playing his 20 hours. What’s that per hour?”
“That’s an unfair question, but the math says it is two hundred dollars an hour. He has to practice and do other stuff.”
“I still don’t get it completely. Does he buy his uniforms, or pay airfare and hotel rooms when they travel, pay health insurance?”
“He doesn’t have to. That’s part of his contract.”
“So with those perks, he’s earning more than two hundred thousand an hour. No wonder I can’t understand it. It’s craziness. But I only have one more question before halftime is over and the game starts again. What happens if the team finds a better quarterback and our hero is on the bench as a back-up? Does he still get the two million for not working/playing?”
The crowd’s roar at the second half kick-off saved hubby from answering.”
