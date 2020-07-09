The Pineville Mountain Lions took the field on Tuesday evening with a key group of skill position players as they started installing a new offense for the 2020 season.
Coach Randy Frazier said he would continue working with small groups of players in order to keep the team as healthy as possible as COVID-19 cases appear to be spiking in Bell County.
“I know that the KHSAA and the governor has moved up to 50 at a time but due to our situation here we feel like it’s still best to bring in 10, 10 and 10. We’ve got 30 players and we’ll take ten or so out at a time,” he said. “We still don’t know what’s going to happen. I listened to Mr. Tackett (Tuesday) and they’re going to go two weeks and then try to put a plan together.
“It’s not like we’re going to get behind, we can teach in the smaller groups. It’s a little more work for our coaching staff but that’s why we’re here. Kid safety is our number one priority and we also know that they’ve got to go home to their parents and grandparents so we’re going to do it the safest way we can possibly do it.”
After spending some time watching new offensive coordinator Jason Chappell diagram plays and explain the offense and play calls, a group eight players took the field to start walking through the plays. The group included quarterbacks Reese Capps, Hagan Teague and Clay Teague, running backs Devon “Scooby” Morris and Landon King, receivers Evan Biliter and Hunter Hendrickson and center Timothy Gambrel.
“We’re out today learning formations and we’re putting in a couple of our running plays and one of our passing plays. We’re just starting to install our basic things and we’re going to do it out of different formations,” Frazier said. “That’s the great thing about Coach Chappell, we’ll have 25 different formations and about five plays. It’s wonderful that he can do the things that he does on the offensive side of the football. Everywhere he’s gone he’s scored points. Our kids are excited, we’re excited as a staff and a community and a school to have him.”
While the formations may look a little different with the Lions going to spread look, Frazier said the team will rely heavily on their running game.
“Our offense will stay simple for our kids and we’re going to use our keys. We feel like we’ve got great running backs, we’ve got a great running quarterback and we’ve got some good wide receivers,” he said. “We’re going to play to our strengths. Coach Chappell has looked at all of our film from last year and we’re all excited about the upcoming season.”
With Capps returning at quarterback and Morris returning to the backfield along with several key pieces of the offensive line the Lions appear poised to at least repeat last season’s 8-3 record if a full season is played. Pineville is currently scheduled to host McCreary Central in the opener on Aug. 21.
“We feel like we’re going to have a great season. We’re just hoping we get to play,” Frazier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.