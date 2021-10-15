In couples counseling, one of our major goals is to improve communication. I say, “ You can’t fix your money problems, or issues with your kids, unless you can sit down and discuss them without arguing. Communication is by words and we are in control of and responsible for, what comes out of our mouths. Words matter.”
I am probable super sensitive to words and meanings. You can judge me on that because I have two examples for today.
One: In last week’s Sun, the headline read, “ man killed in an officer involved shooting”. “Officer involved” – that’s a great improvement over something like, “Cop kills robber”. It tells us that there was interaction at the event, that the officer didn’t just pull his pistol and shoot the man, that the responsibility for the death was shared by officer and victim. “Officer involved”, communicates what happened in a responsible way.
Two: I wrote letters to our congressional delegation, Rogers Paul, and Mitch, expressing my concerns with the horrors of nuclear war. There is a Nuclear Non=proliferation Treaty in force that states, “Production and possession of nuclear weapons is contrary to International Law. They are illegal. The USA is an outlaw nation”. To send these letters, I went on-line to find mailing addresses. On their websites I found other information as well. One box said, “Personal worth”. I opened it and was not surprised to find that all three were multi- millionaires, having all kinds of financial assets, as if having money gave them more worth as a person that an associate at Wal-Mart, or a struggling single mom of three. It says that cash gives a person higher moral and ethical standards than the poor have, so those with less cash have less worth and can’t be trusted, are worth-less. Integrity, honesty, caring for other, fidelity, and sharing are the “cash” of character, not twenties and c-notes. Words matter. A simple change on the website from “Personal Worth” to “Personal Wealth” would communicate clearly what was meant.
We often hear, “He’s one of the Waltons. He’s worth a billion dollars”, or “That’s my neighbor, John. He’s as honest as the day is long and poor as a church mouse.” C’mon now readers, fess up. We speak of the Walton’s wealth with a sense of envy, and even a longing for their lifestyle and those like them with Lear Jets to land on private airstrips next to their golf courses. We don’t envy poor John. He’s a loser, even though he’s of the richest and highest levels of moral character and worth. He’s honest. A well-worn saying goes, “Nice guys finish last”. Only if the rules if the game you are playing say, “Wealth is personal worth”. It ain’t!
