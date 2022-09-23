In a perfect world, child support payments make parents responsible for their children. We do not live in a perfect world. Most child support comes from fathers, so I am speaking of men here.
I had a client who was paying support for two of his children. He had a wife and another child now. He got laid off and filed for unemployment. It took two months for the check to come, so he was two months behind on support already. His immediate needs of rent, utilities, food, and car payments, ate up the unemployment check. It took him six months to get a new job and one more month to get his first pay. He was now 9 months behind, about $5000 , and got a summons. The court took support payments from his pay check. They couldn’t take the whole support amount, so he was still getting behind, but only at a slower rate than before. He found a second job paying cash to keep his family alive.
On the other hand, we have Charles. Good old Charlie was in his fourth relationship. The first three had produced all girls. He was like King Henry VIII of England who went through six wives trying to have a son. Kings, of course, don’t play by the same rules we have. When the Pope refused to annul some of his marriages, he formed the Church of England to do it. One of his wives, Mary Queen of Scots, brought too much politics with her. He had her beheaded. (Nice Guy)
Well, our Charles is not a King, but he has yet to pay child support for his six girls. He says, “I didn’t want them in the first place. I want a boy. They could have gone and had abortions. Too bad for them. It’s the women’s fault, not mine. I want to raise a boy to be a man. We’ll play ball, go hunting and fishing together.”
The court did prosecute Charlie. His boss at his job cooperated with him and paid him in cash. Eventually the tax man caught up with the owner, and he went to jail, not Charlie. Charlie did go, but he didn’t stay long. He had diabetes, and claimed heart problems. The jailer had to keep transporting him to the ER. The jail couldn’t risk an inmate to die in a cell, so they turned him loose.
So, what to do? One suggestion was to mandate a vasectomy. That wouldn’t fly legally, so all the court people got their heads together to find a workable alternative. They found a good one. The ordinance said, if you owe child support, you cannot get a hunting and fishing license. Worked like magic. Even Charles began to pay up. Who cared about the kids. It was almost deer season. Charlie had more stress in his life. His second woman married and they had a son.
