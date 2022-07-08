Over a hundred years ago a Broadway musical had a line, “I’m a Yankee Doodle Boy, a real live nephew of my Uncle Sam, born on the Fourth of July”. This song sounds “Pure Americana” but it originated with British soldiers at the time of the Revolutionary War. They knew England was going to win, and in their (false) superiority mocked the Continental soldiers. They portrayed them in the song as dumb, ignorant, farm boys, a rag-tag army of innocent misfits. It makes every Continental soldier into a 16-18 year old boy on his first trip into the outer world.
He went to town “riding on a pony”, not a horse. His long legs dragged the ground. The boy/man dressed up for the occasion with a “feather in his cap”. Out of his ignorance “he called it macaroni” – that exotic Italian food, plus “noodle” rhymes with “doodle”, and the British might add, “poodle” – that effeminate French dog.
In those days, who went to war? Men and boys over 12, so it says, “Father and I went down to camp.” What did an Army Camp look like to this boy? Soldiers everywhere, as “thick as hasty pudding”. This is another British put-down. In the Colonies, hasty pudding was corn meal boiled in water – lumpy and crude. To the British, hasty pudding was a fine, smooth, wheat based cereal.
The average American army camp may have had 100-200 soldiers, but the song mocks this. To the wide-eyed farm boy, “there we saw a thousand men”. The next verse ups the ante. First we have “Captain” Washington, a downgrade from “General”. He’s giving orders to his men, “there must have been a million”. What impressed our boy soldier about Washington? “The flaming ribbons in his cap”. He wanted to grab them and give them to his girl friend Jemimah.
The marvels never cease. He next saw “a swamping gun…on a deuced little cart”. In the 1770s “swamping” meant “giant” or “really large”. If you lived in a swamping house, you lived in a mansion. We still use part of that word when we are “swamped” with work. He had never seen a cannon, so it looked and sounded “swamping” to him. It only took “a horn of powder” to fire it, so it wasn’t really all that large. The British satire has him try to describe the boom, “It made a noise like father’s gun only a thousand guns louder.”
The chorus says, “Keep trying boys”. Some day you may learn discipline and how to march like real soldiers, “Mind the music of the drum and the step”, and in your off-duty times you can learn about the birds and the bees from the camp followers, “And with the girls be handy”.
The British song writers lost. We won. We won the war. We even took over their song and made it ours. Be proud to be a noodle.
