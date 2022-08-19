The 2022 Middlesboro Yellow Jackets have a tough act to follow as last year’s Jackets were the program’s most successful team this century. They put together an undefeated regular season and finished 13-1 after reaching the Class 2A state semifinals.
Thirteen seniors graduated from team, including 12 starters. The Jackets return just two starters on defense and four on the offensive side of the ball, so there will be several new faces taking the field as MHS looks to repeat last year’s success.
Quarterback Cayden Grigsby returns for his junior season after completing 82 of 129 passes for 1745 yards and 21 touchdowns and running the ball 106 times for 858 yards and 11 TDs.
“He’s just the leader of this football team. He makes plays offensively, he makes plays defensively, he’s the guy that you want the ball in his hands at the end of the game,” Middlesboro coach Larry French said. “He’s got to step up and lead and the rest of them have got to follow in his footsteps and pick it up some, that’s for sure.”
Running back Caleb Bogonko graduated after rushing for nearly 1500 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. Athletic sophomore Vincent Smith is expected to step into that role after seeing limited action as the quarterback of the JV team last year.
“We’ll run Vinnie in there some and there’ll be a smorgasbord of guys after him. I think he was probably one of the bright spots (early in fall camp). He’s improved a lot but there’s still a lot to improve on,” French said.
Three of the four starting receivers — Jay Tyler West, Logan Daniels and Eric Helton — also graduated. The one returning starter outside is junior Kam Wilson, who showed flashes as a deep threat. Wilson caught 19 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Stepping into the starting lineup this season will be juniors Case Bayless, Rylee Foster and Jack Yoakum with seniors Tyler Sturgill and Ashton Osborne providing depth. Junior Logan Reese could also see time at running back or in the slot.
“They can catch the ball, they just have to learn to run the routes full speed every time,” French said.
Two starters return on the offensive line. Junior Trey King will be the left tackle and junior Bryce Bowling is moving from center to right tackle. Junior Brandon Harrell will be the center with senior Joey Manning and juniors Tristan Hatfield and Landon Coffey rotating at the guard positions.
The same group will also be starting on defense with Coffey and Manning as the guards and King and Bowling at the defensive end positions. Senior Richie Logan and Reese are the likely starting inside linebackers with Hatfield also in the mix. Bayless and Sturgill are the outside linebackers.
Foster and Yoakum will be the cornerbacks with Wilson and Grigsby the primary safeties. Sophomore Xavion Shehan and Osborne provide depth in the secondary.
“Trey played some defense and Landon Coffey played some last year. Both of our inside linebackers didn’t play. Sturgill didn’t play and he’s at one outside linebacker, Case played some at outside linebacker and Cayden played some in the secondary. The rest of them were reserves and didn’t play much last year,” French said.
The Yellow Jackets open the regular season with a pair of tough tests — at Hazard on Friday night and at Williamsburg on Aug. 26th before hosting 3A Garrard County in their home opener on Sept. 2.
Speaking after last week’s 30-14 win in a scrimmage at Frankfort, French said the team still has a lot of work to do to be ready for regular season.
“We’ve just got a long way to got in every aspect of the game. We’re green everywhere and our conditioning is not where it should be,” he said. “We just have to go one day at a time and try to get better.”
