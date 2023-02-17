The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets (8-20, 0-6 in district play) will open the boys 52nd District Tournament on Tuesday in the 6 p.m. game against top seed Harlan County (23-5, 6-0). The Jackets lost at home to Harlan County 76-46 on Jan. 13 but were more competitive on the road on Feb. 10 before Bears pulled away for a 87-61 win.
Yellow Jacket Head Coach John Wheat:
“Looking back on our season I could say the old cliche that we’ve had our ups and downs. Honestly, each day this group has came in with their hard hats on and went to work and they have improved throughout the season. We had some people leave the program which made a difference in some situations for us, but the guys become even more close as a team and as you can see they’ve been playing really well over the last month.
“Looking ahead to our opponent in Harlan County, it’s going to be an uphill battle but you never know what might happen. They could come in overlooking us because they’re the number one seed. It’s on our home floor, which is going to give us some momentum. It’s tournament time and crazy things happen.”
