Foolishness at the start of April has been a custom for a long time. Historians can’t say for sure when or where it began. Most of them say maybe in the 1500s in European countries like Germany, Poland, and England. Back then it was not a day, not April 1, but anytime in the first two weeks of April.
For Christians, it is connected with the end of Lent. Just as the Mardi Gras was a big party time before fasting started, Christians also celebrated when it was over. However, a different time line grew up for April.
For Pagans, it was not connected with Lent. In that part of Europe snow still covered the ground in April. People were tired of the long, long winter and the rivers were beginning to thaw. They did not run completely clear from the warming sunshine and a cold spell might come and freeze them over again. It was as if Mother Nature was playing tricks on them and fooling with them, so they took her example and started relieving the monotony by playing tricks on each other and other foolishness. The tradition finally got fixed as April 1. European colonists and settlers brought the custom with them to America.
For a long time, People played April Fool jokes according to a rule: You had to stop at noon. That was a really good idea, but people no longer follow the rule. Now, April Fool’s jokes and misleading headlines have lost their power and their humor. With all the conspiracy theories, made up viral stories, and personal attacks on social media, everyday is a joke and full of false information.
When I was in High School, we made a little sign for boys, “Kick me!”, put a piece of tape on it, and bumped into another boy while changing classes and stuck it on his back. The girls got their sign, “Kiss me!” Now you can’t trust your social media back to anyone or you will be sexist, racist, elitist, liberal, conservative, or homophobic, plus of the wrong party. Most of the time, I wish for the Good Old April Fools days, with innocent fun: “Daddy, your shoe is untied”. “Mom, there’s no school today.” Sometimes I could cause a bit of upsets, “Brother George, I saw Jan talking with Tom after school.”
Maybe we need to make April 1 a national holiday. We are almost out of the COVID-19 winter. Mutations will still come back and shut us back down like the ice. But let’s celebrate this break and keep our masks on to fool those little viral creatures.
I went back last week for my second shot. They took the implanted micro-chip out of my belly button. It made the vaccine super effective faster. They will sterilize it and use it again and again. How did they know where to place the chip? Simple science! My navel was my source of life when I was in my mother’s womb. The also put me on a diet of Fresh oranges.
Breaking news: Big Money talks! An investigator has found that the name for the virus, “Corona”, was chosen because a beer company from Puerto Rico wanted free publicity and gave millions of dollars to scientists and candidates to get their product name before the public.
