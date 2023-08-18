After graduating 13 seniors — including eight starters on both sides of the ball — from last year’s 7-4 team, the 2023 Lions will have a lot of new faces playing key roles.
They’ll have four new starters on the offensive line, a freshman quarterback and an exciting group of young skill players.
“I feel like we’re in a better place than where I thought we’d be. Obviously we’re rebuilding this year after losing eight starters on both sides of the ball,” PHS coach Allen Harris said. “We’ve got a very young team with more freshmen and sophomores than we have juniors and seniors. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — they’re young and they’re learning but they work hard, they’re ambituous, they want to win and they don’t back down from anybody.”
Last year’s quarterback, junior Sawyer Thompson, has moved to wide receiver as freshman Deakon Partin slides into the starting line-up after a stellar middle school career.
“Sawyer can play quarterback, running back or anywhere we put him. He understands that we’ve got a young quarterback that we’re trying to teach for the future,” Harris said. “When you’re doing the math if you’ve got two really good athletes on the field it improves your chances over just having one on the sideline learning. Sawyer did a real stand-up thing by accepting that role and he’s doing a great job of helping Deakon and doing a great job at receiver.”
He’ll be joined outside by senior Wyatt Caldwell with freshmen Tate Slone and senior Logunn Littles providing depth. Junior Dylan Abner will play tight end as well as lining up as a full-back at times.
Sophomore running back Landon Robbins returns after rushing for 816 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. He’ll be joined in the backfield by junior Nasir Wilson. Senior Jacob Maggard, junior Kaiden Robbins and freshman Riley Monhollen provide plenty of depth in the backfield.
“We’ve got Landon and Nas in the backfield and we’ve got Wyatt and Sawyer on the edges. That’s a pretty good set of skill players,” Harris said.
“If we can just fix it up front a little bit we can one-two punch some people and maybe catch them off guard.”
Senior Josh Beverly returns at tackle. He’s joined by sophomore Tristen Johnson at the other tackle, Ben Matthews and Jaxon Helton at the guards and Braxton Washington at center.
Harris said bringing along that young offensive line has been a big focus of this preseason.
“They’re babies and they’re learning. It’s really kind of impressive for their age for them to do what they’re doing right now. It probably doesn’t look like it to the fans but for us it’s impressive and it’s very exciting because we know there’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
It’s a similar story on the defensive side of the ball. Abner returns at one defensive end with sophomore Shawn Sinkhorn at the other. Sophomores Kaden Taylor and Jacob Goodin are at the tackles with Beverly, Johnson and Marcus Yates rotating in along the front.
Landon Robbins is the most experienced linebacker with sophomores Dustin Jones and Washington joining Maggard as the inside linebacker rotation and Greg Hurst also seeing time at outside linebacker. Wilson and Kaiden Robbins saw plenty of time at defensive back last year, sophomore Zakery Brown is the other corner with Caldwell playing safety. Thompson and senior
“There’s a lot of learning going on over on that side of the ball,” Harris said. “I think when they learn their assignments a little better and they’re more confident in the play calling they’ll get better and better.”
Pineville will open the regular season on Aug. 18 at Clay County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.