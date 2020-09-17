Zacherias Billy Ray Taylor, 69, of Arjay, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Pineville, Kentucky on September 8, 1951 the son of the late James F. and Ethel Brock Taylor. Billy was a night watchman and a member of the Green Camp Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Mae Taylor Ifrate and Doris A. Taylor Banks.
Billy is survived by his wife, Hazel Asher Taylor; his brothers, James Richard (Ellen) Taylor, Jessie Lee Taylor, Leon (Pearlie) Taylor and Stacy Taylor; his sisters, Faye Taylor Flanagan and Sarah Taylor Lowe, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gary Wagner and Rev. Carl Jones presiding. Music was by Julie Wagner, Brandon Wagner, and Rosemary Jones. Burial followed at the Saylor Cemetery in Brock Hollow. Pallbearers were Brandon Wagner, Michael Wagner, Leon Taylor, Jr Dozier, Tony Asher, Roscoe Asher, and Jacob Baker.
Family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 until 9:00 PM.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to have served the Taylor Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
