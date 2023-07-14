This week I thought I would share an easy recipe to enjoy on the grill. It’s great for a large crowd and can be made while everyone is enjoying the lake or pool in this heat!
Zesty BBQ Chicken
Ingredients: Chicken thighs, your favorite BBQ rub, salt, pepper, zesty Italian dressing, your favorite BBQ sauce.
Instructions: Clean the fat off the chicken thighs. Season with salt, pepper and BBQ rub. Let sit for 15 minutes. Place thighs in a large zip lock bag and add the zesty Italian dressing. Let marinade for 4 hours in the fridge.
Once marinated, remove from bag and add more BBQ rub seasoning. Heat grill to medium high heat. Place chicken thighs on the grill to cook. Cook to 90% done. Remove from heat and add your favorite BBQ sauce. Place back on the grill to caramelize the sauce. Chicken is done when it reaches 165 degrees internally.
Enjoy with your favorite summer sides including some corn, pasta salad, and fresh garden veggies.
