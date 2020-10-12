The Berea Pirates are still in search for their first victory of 2020 as they fell 38-0 to Adair County last Friday. Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 138 yards in the loss. Clayton Martinez led Berea with six catches for 63 yards. Jaiden Cunningham added 57 yards rushing on 15 carries. As a team, Berea ran for 77 yards on 22 carries. Ashton Music recorded seven solo tackles on defense, while Joe Collins finished with four tackles and an interception.

Tags

Recommended for you