The Berea Pirates are still in search for their first victory of 2020 as they fell 38-0 to Adair County last Friday. Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 138 yards in the loss. Clayton Martinez led Berea with six catches for 63 yards. Jaiden Cunningham added 57 yards rushing on 15 carries. As a team, Berea ran for 77 yards on 22 carries. Ashton Music recorded seven solo tackles on defense, while Joe Collins finished with four tackles and an interception.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
- Seven Central cheerleaders named UCA All-Americans
- Redhounds rout Knox Central
- Pirates’ struggles continue
- Citing data, president's top advisers push to reopen schools, workplaces
- 'He had this one circled': Auburn football's offense delivers Chad Morris win vs. Arkansas
- Douglas Delbert Saylor obituary
- Alabama football: CBS picks up Tide's game at Tennessee
- Kentucky governor to quarantine after exposure
Most Popular
Articles
- KSP - Fatal collision in Knox
- Two charged with murder
- Bimble man allegedly tried to pass school bus on shoulder
- City votes to move ahead with drive-in theater
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Extended to Second Phase
- Police: Woman snorted pill with child in car
- Robbery getaway car breaks down; two arrested
- Williamsburg robbery suspects identified as Knox Countians
- Trick or Treat in Knox County
- BREAKING NEWS: Convicted murderer granted parole in Kay Jay Mountain killings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.