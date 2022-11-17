Randall Lee Hammons, 59 of Gray, departed this life on November 11, 2022 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Randall was the son of the late Chester Hammons and Lois Smith Hammons Shular born on June 7, 1963 in Louisville.
Randall believed in the Baptist faith. Courageous, kind, humble, strong, helpful, pleasing, and sometimes quite stubborn are just a few adjectives to describe our “Ran.” He was most often referred to as “Ran the Man!” He received his name by being famous on stage for a few minutes. A moment some of us will never forget!
Randall was a man of few words, was pleased with necessary needs and very seldom had any wants. He loved staying home; in fact, he was content at home. Nearly all his enjoyment came from “piddling” in the garage, receiving a new tool and being with his family. He loved the outdoors, motors and restoring anything back to a workable state. In fact, even if an old worn motor would start for the first time, he would smile from ear to ear.
He enjoyed eating more than anyone we know, especially ice cream. His favorite drink was coffee with a hint of “anger” if there wasn’t enough French Vanilla Creamer. We all laughed from time to time, when we ask Alexa, “What do you know about Ran the Man?” Of course, she was able to tell us his favorites as well. These little things brought joy to his life. His favorite time of year was Thanksgiving and Christmas because he loved family get to togethers, gifts and food. He often ate more than he should, and we often joked him because he would clean every kettle, but never gain an ounce of weight.
His pride came from helping others. You would often see him trotting to fetch tools or parts from the garage. He loved working with his brother, Ricky, and his nephew, Jaxton. It would be a toss-up of which was his favorite. It really burdened him when he became ill and couldn’t help as much. He had a “hand-in” everything around us. He amazed us with his determination. As ill as he was, his faith was strong. He continued to build his off-road buggy, weld and fabricate, while he had an infusion of chemo attached to his body.
Why? We don’t know that we will ever understand. The man who loved food; to a man who only would eat a few bites to please his brother. We must trust God’s plan. We must believe and have faith just as our main man did. He believed, but would sometimes ask, “Why am I having so much trouble?” He is now with God! He is at peace! We bet he walks beside Him faithfully, most likely even trotting to please Him.
We will always love you “Ran the Man” and you will be dearly missed by everyone who knew you!
He is survived by his brother, Ricky Hammons and wife, Nicki; his nephew, Jaxton Hammons and wife, Bailee, all of Gray. He also has a host of extended family and friends who mourn his passing.
