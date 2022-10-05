September 28, 2022
Two stills captured just
over Rockcastle line
L. C. Powell and deputies Ben Davis, Franklin Deatheridge and E.B. Flannery, prohibition enforcement officer, left Berea on Thursday afternoon, September 21st, in a Studebaker on a still hunt. Deputy Davis and Marshal Powell had a clue there was a still in operation somewhere in the neighborhood of Cowbell Hollow and they had been in search of this still for some time. The party left the car at the head of the Hollow and started on foot across the ridge. The first still captured was sighted from the top of the cliff above Cowbell Hollow, just over the Rockcastle line. After that still was destroyed, further investigations were made in the hollow. Within a few minutes a second still of less proportion was found and destroyed. No arrests were made in connection to the stills. However, the Prohibition Officer said that there was a warrant sworn for one or more of the men connected. Photographer Ogg accompanied the party and was able to photograph the stills. Those pictures were on display in the Window of Berea Bank and Trust on Main Street in Berea.
September 25, 1947
Officers raid still
in Red Lick area
Madison County Chief of Police, Willie E. Davis, reported that on September 24th, he, James Scarbouh, Constable, and Donald Tudor raided a still in the Red Lick District and confiscated 200 gallons of mash and 9 quarts of whiskey. However, the three men where were operating the still were able to escape and had not been taken into custody as of press time. Chief Davis reported his office had clues that point toward identifying two of the men. The raid Monday night brought the number of stills raided since Chief Davis to nine. During the same period of time, eighteen bootleggers had been arrested and fifteen convictions had been handed down.
September 25, 1979
Lily comes home.
After 43 years in show business, Lily May Ledford was indeed sure of one thing, “I love to entertain.” The folk and country music performer, the star of the original Coon Creek Girls, was back in Berea – her home for many years – as a folk artist in residence at Berea College. During the fall semester and the January short term at Berea College, she held workshops in folk music, banjo, and fiddle. She also was available for concerts at workshops at other schools. Her residency was sponsored by the college’s Appalachian Center under a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. “Berea people have always been good audiences, “Lilly said. “Not too many people came around to see me when I lived here but they would always come wherever I got up on stage to perform.” The Powell County native got her start in entertaining through the efforts of promoter John Lair. It was Lair who arranged for her to perform at his talent show at Mt. Vernon, knowing that Chicago’s WLS station manager would be in the audience. Ledford was hired immediately and became a regular on the station’s “National Barn Dance” for a year. In 1937, she became the lead performer with the Coon Creek Girls, radio’s first all-girl band on stations WCKY and WLW in Cincinnati. In 1939, she and the group made a command performance for the king and queen of England at an “All American Music Concert. “staged at the White House. When Lair completed the Renfro Valley complex, The Coon Creek Girls became regulars on his Saturday night “Barn Dance” and Sunday morning programs of which there were many any broadcasts made broadcast nationally.
September 24, 1992
Madison Southern marching band has winning talent
The Madison Southern Marching band was Kentucky State Champions last year after winning several events throughout the year. That level of success would be difficult to live up to with a much younger band. Add that to the fact that according to director David Thompson stating that the band had gotten off to a late start for the 1992-93 season. However, the organization had proven to once again be on track as they traveled to the Madison Central Invitational Band competition where they would compete against 13 other bands. At this time, Madison Southern was in Class A, which was the smallest of the band classifications. Southern would have to not only compete against bands in Class A but they would also have to hold their own against bands in other classifications which were much larger. Keeping with school tradition, Madison Southern took first place in their division and received a superior rating and went on to place fourth overall against all of the bands at the competition. “This is the first time Madison Southern had received a superior rating at the first competition of the year,” Thompson stated. Some had worried that it would be difficult for this band to maintain the winning level that had been associated with Southern’s band since the school’s inception. This is only natural because every school has a “losing season” occasionally. However, this competition provided a peek into what the band’s future could potentially be. “I think our potential is to be as good as last year’s band.” We have the potential to make it to state finals, but it would be presumptuous of me to predict a state win at this time.” Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.