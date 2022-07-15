For the first time in Kentucky history the number of registered Republican outnumber the number of registered Democrats. The Kentucky State Board of Elections released its new monthly voter registration numbers today (Friday, July 15, 2022) showing 1,612,060 voters registered as Republicans and 1,609,569 registered as Democrats. This gives the Republican Party a registration advantage of 2,491 voters over the Democratic Party. The voter registration statistics are updated on a monthly basis by the State Board of Elections.
The characteristics of the registered voters in Kentucky have shifted over time. In the 1980’s, 68% of registered voters in Kentucky were registered as Democrats compared to only 28% registered as Republicans. Many voters remained registered as Democrats in order to vote in local Democratic primaries. Over the past several years, these registered Democrats have slowly shifted to Republican registration. This shift reached a milestone in 2016 when Republicans won a majority of seats and took control in the state House for the first time in nearly a century. In the summer of 2018 Democratic registration fell below 50% in Kentucky for the first since the Civil War era.
Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is again the chair of the Board of Elections, released a statement about the switch.
“After a century and a half, the birthplace of Lincoln has finally aligned with the party of Lincoln. Today is a grand day for all of us in the Grand Old Party who have worked so hard for so long to advance our goals of limited government and personal responsibility.
Registered Republicans, however, are a plurality, not a majority. To win statewide elections, and then to govern effectively, Republican candidates must appeal beyond our base to the 55% of voters who are not Republicans.”
Perhaps the most prominent Republican in the state, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reported, “Today is a day I never thought would happen," McConnell said. "After decades of hard work and grassroots efforts across the Commonwealth, registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats in Kentucky. Congratulations to all my fellow Republicans who have worked so hard and so long to make this historic day possible. This is great news for the Commonwealth but it’s just the beginning.”
Republican Party of Kentucky chairman Mac Brown said their registration milestone "cements its place as the majority party in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Brown said, “This did not happen overnight, and we didn’t do it alone. This day has been decades in the making and is only made possible by the hard work and effort put in by so many. We stand on the shoulders of giants who came before us. Kentuckians know the Republican Party is their party."
