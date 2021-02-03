In a 7-1 vote, the Berea City Council passed a resolution sponsored by the Kentucky League of Cities asking the Kentucky General Assembly to support more funding for municipal road aid.
Introduced at Tuesday’s meeting, the measure stated the road fund formula for allocating motor fuel tax funds has not been changed in 50 years, which disproportionately favors counties over cities. Additionally, the resolution noted Kentucky has not changed its motor fuel tax since 2015, and requests the legislature explore ways to provide more funding for cities.
Costs to Kentucky cities for road maintenance have increased by over 30 percent since 2010, while federal road funding has dropped 24 percent, according to the legislation. Cora Jane Wilson, Katie Startzman, Jerry Little, Ronnie Terrill, Jim Davis, Steve Caudill and John Payne voted to support the resolution. Teresa Scenters voted no, explaining that while she believes the legislature should revisit the allocation formula, she didn’t support the measure because it raises the possibility of raising a tax on gasoline at a time when prices are already beginning to increase.
At one point in the discussion, Councilman Ronnie Terrill asked whether city officials are making state officials aware of the condition of Chestnut Street. Mayor Bruce Fraley responded that he and other city officials have been working with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 officials, and that the agency has pledged to repair and totally replace sections of Chestnut Street, but that District 7 is also competing for funding.
“I’ve heard many, many times that Chestnut Street is in need of repair and I agree completely,” Fraley said, noting that he and other officials have been contacted by citizens asking why the city can’t repair Chestnut. Fraley explained that because some roads that run through town are either county, state or federal roads, they are technically out of Berea’s jurisdiction when it comes to conducting repairs. “There are many streets within the city limits of Berea that are either county highway streets or state highways that we cannot and should not fund for maintenance. All of the streets within the city limits of Berea are not necessarily maintained by the city,” Fraley said.
In other road-related news, Mayor Fraley announced the city had received notification that the state bid out the Bypass Phase II project. The sole bidder submitted an estimate below the original $24 million price tag for the project, which bodes well for it gaining final approval, Fraley said. The bid now has to gain final approval from the state before it can be awarded, but Fraley said the January 29 bid was an encouraging development.
“We continue to see forward progress on this, and we look forward to reporting more good news to you in the near future,” Fraley said. “We’re very pleased with where we are.”
In other action, the council voted unanimously to refer two bids for the proposed mountain bike trail to the city administrator for further review. Parsons Construction Services of Greensboro, Kentucky, submitted a bid that included add-ons for a total of $122,136. Rogue Trails of Rogers, Arkansas, submitted a comprehensive bid for $237,600. Finance and Audit Committee Chair Steve Caudill said he would review the contracts with city officials to insure they include all of the necessary components, but that one of the bids was very encouraging.
During a work session before the regular meeting, Madison County EMA/CSSEP Director Dustin Heiser addressed the council requesting support for an inter-local agreement that would go into effect in the event of an emergency. Heiser noted Madison County and the City of Richmond have adopted the resolution, which sets out specific responsibilities for the governments and their respective departments in the event of a disaster. The resolution was adopted unanimously.
Ashley Hammond of Gear Up and Berea Community Elementary School physical education teacher Brandy Davis joined Crimson Claycomb of Kendyl and Friends Foundation, Inc. to ask the city’s help in funding a special needs inclusive playground at Berea Community School. Claycomb explained the organization was in the process of raising funds for the project when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She further noted that the organization needs approximately $76,000 to meet a February 12 funding deadline, and ultimately reach the goal of completing the project by April.
Mayor Fraley stated he would consult with City Administrator Gregory on the feasibility of helping the project, but he cautioned the city is legally constrained to using municipal funds on projects that are on city property.
Fraley and other council members encouraged the public to support the project in the meantime, with some expressing their intent to donate, and they encouraged other citizens to help the cause.
Claycomb said prospective donors can learn how to give by visiting www.kendylandfriendsfoundation.com.
The next Berea City Council meeting will take place on February 16.
