Samson Lee, age 66, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at his residence in Booneville, KY. Samson was born January 3, 1957 in Welch, WV, a son to the late Ben and Helena (Lockhart) Lee.
He was a retired underground coal miner.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years; Teresa (Elswick) Lee, daughter Samantha (Brian McDaniel) Lee, grandchildren Breeann McDaniel, Elana Brooke McDaniel, Aria Payton McDaniel all of Richmond, KY along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Samson was preceded in death by his parent, grandmother; Virginia Lockhart and step daughter Melanie Beth Potter. No services are scheduled at this time. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
