Shannon Leon Mayse, the husband of Sandra Kay Flinchum Mayse of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Junice and Beulah Johnson Mayse, was born in Irvine, Kentucky on July 18, 1964 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on February 28, 2020 at the age of 55 years, 7 months and 10 days. Shannon loved Bluegrass music, fishing, hunting, and working on motorcycles.In addition to his wife Sandra, He is survived by two brothers, Wayne and Larry Mayse both of Beattyville; three sisters, Jo Thacker and Hope Thacker both of Irvine, Kentucky, Ellis Marie Tharp of Stanton, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Shannon was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randall and Dickie Mayse. Visitation & Funeral: Tuesday March 3rd 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Greg Farmer. Burial: Horn Cemetery of Old Landing Road, Lee Co. KY. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
