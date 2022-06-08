“How about Austin Sperry making the Nike Circuit!” I asked a dear lady recently. “Oh yeah, so many of our young kids are playing summer ball,” she nonchalantly responded.
The nice lady was correct in noting that lots of kids are playing travel ball, summer ball, or AAU ball; however, the Nike Circuit, officially referred to as EYBL, is a totally different matter.
You may’ve never heard of EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) or the Nike Circuit, but you’re most likely familiar with some of the basketball players who have participated in this most highly regarded league, NBA players such as Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Ben Simmons, just to name a few.
Nike’s EYBL (Nike Circuit) is not the only high level league, but it’s the most prestigious by far, with Adidas’ Gauntlet, supported by James Harden, trailing behind. Following farther back is Under Armor and its most celebrated product, Steph Curry.
Why Try Out for EYBL?
Making one of these premier grassroots programs has proven to be important if your goal is to continue playing at higher levels. According to The Circuit, out of the 313 NBA players who graduated high school since 2011 or after, 80.0% of them played on one of these three circuits, with the vast majority, 56.2%, playing on the Nike Circuit, 13.7% from Adidas and 10.5% from Under Armour.
“After running the numbers, our team found that which circuit a prospect competes on is one of the most important things they can do to improve their chances of going pro…,” The Circuit.
Basketball Arms Race
“It feels a bit like a basketball arms race. Each of the three major shoe companies (Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour) fighting for the eyes, ears (and feet...) of young middle school and high school athletes has their own strategy for gaining more of the market share,” states Competitive Greatness, an online publication. “When focusing solely (no pun intended) on basketball, Nike seems to still have the ‘cool’ factor amongst many young basketball players, as well as a larger portion of the ‘top’ athletes in the NBA. Their list includes the MVP of the league, Russell Westbrook, as well as the ‘King’ himself, LeBron, who has his popular shoe with Nike. Nike seems to have always been the most coveted. It seems like every player and program wants a piece of the EYBL (Nike Circuit), and rightfully so. There are some fantastic, and historic, programs involved, as well as some of the highest touted talent. At the EYBL event in Indiana, I think I saw every major college coach HEAD COACH I could think of.”
A recent article in The Lexington Herald Leader stated, “Calipari was back on the recruiting trail by Saturday morning, popping up in Orlando, where he saw major UK targets DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, among others, on the opening weekend of the Nike EYBL circuit.
Peach Jam
Now that we’ve established to some degree what the Nike Circuit or Nike’s EYBL is, what does it mean for Sperry and his future? For starters, Sperry, who was selected to play for Team Thad’s 15U EYBL team (led by the Toronto Raptors’ Thaddeus Young) will be playing in Peach Jam later this summer. “I don’t know what Peach Jam is but, congratulations,” said one local Facebook poster upon learning that Austin’s team had qualified, which is one more reason for publishing this article.
So, what exactly is “Peach Jam?” Out of the 36 teams participating in Nike’s EYBL, only the very best qualify for the circuit finals, dubbed “Peach Jam,” played each summer since 2010 in North Augusta, S.C., when it was included in the EYBL circuit. The eyes of all major Division I college basketball programs will be glued on this event looking for the next Tyler Herro, Kevin Knox, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Nerlens Noel, or Malik Monk, just to name a few of the highly talented athletes who have participated in Peach Jam, the ‘super bowl’ of summer ball.
Where it Began
for Austin
How did Austin manage to land a spot in this most prestigious circuit? Austin’s mother, Amber Sewell, commented, “Austin has always wanted to play in the Nike Circuit ever since he was little and dreamed of playing in the Peach Jam. Last September he went to the MSHTV camp in Indianapolis after playing a football game in Middlesboro, leaving there after 11 p.m. We drove as far as I could and slept a couple of hours in Cincinnati and then drove early the next morning to camp. He did well there and caught the attention of someone associated with Team Thad (one of the 36 teams comprising the Nike Circuit). It was there he committed to playing with them.”
Getting to Work
And then earlier this year, March 12, Austin made the trip to Memphis where the high school freshman officially joined Team Thad, a Memphis-based EYBL team. Since then, the Kentucky second-team all-stater’s been quite busy traveling to mandatory practices leading up to weekend events, such as the one in Orlando as witnessed by Calipari, Memphis, and most recently, Indianapolis, Dallas and Louisville. There are other events leading up to Peach Jam, which will be played July 17-24, including events coming up in Memphis and Kansas City, MO.
Lifestyle Changes
The great opportunity Austin has earned for himself with hard work and perseverance comes with baggage as well, such as getting home at 2 a.m. on Monday morning after a weekend session and getting to school on time. He did manage to make Breathitt’s prom, which was squeezed in between the action in Indianapolis, traveling back and forth between Kentucky and Indiana.
Paying Off
Austin’s team (highly-ranked nationally) has played really well thus far, having lost only one game by three points, and Austin is making an impression on coaches from Power Five conferences in the process, scoring between 12 and 18 points per game.
Most recently, Sunday, June 5, Austin worked out at Ole Miss after accepting an invitation from Head Coach Kermit Davis. The Bobcat guard must’ve had an impressive showing, as according to Mom Amber, “Coach Davis asked to speak to us two different times.”
Austin made the near five-hour journey to Oxford after attending the Super Sophomore Camp in Atlanta on Saturday. The camp is a highly prestigious invitation-only showcase for upcoming sophomores. The list of wooers will surely grow longer, such as Memphis, which wants him to workout there this coming Saturday.
While Austin’s basketball profile is becoming more and more pronounced, flying far beyond the hills of eastern Kentucky and the 14th Region, his immediate goal is to help enlarge Breathitt basketball’s profile across the state of Kentucky. Two ways of doing so would see the Bobcats return back to the state All ‘A’, and then make it to the Sweet Sixteen next season.
In His Own Words
“It’s a great experience,” said Austin. “Not only am I playing with great players, but I’m seeing a lot of people I would never have thought of seeing, like NBA players. It’s really neat and I love to travel, so it’s all around awesome.”
Austin understands his opportunity doesn’t come without familial sacrifice. “I’m fortunate to be surrounded by people who believe in me and support my dreams,” the youngster reported. “My grandpa and grandma have helped my journey in more ways than I can count. I know they’ll be in the stands cheering me on and doing whatever they can to help me reach my dreams.”
Austin turned his attention to his mother. “I would’ve never been able to do any of the things I’ve done so far without my mom. She has made tremendous sacrifices. She has pushed me, instilled many good qualities in me and has kept me humble. I’m also thankful for Jessie Hurley who has always been supportive of my mom and me.”
And when it comes to basketball, Austin has a great role model in a former Bobcat 14th Region Player of the Year, Andrew Sewell. “My Uncle Andrew (Bub) is irreplaceable. He’s been a huge part of my life and now will help coach me in high school.”
Dreams & Goals
With a profile becoming more and more pronounced, lots of others are desirous of Austin’s capabilities.
“I get asked almost daily where I will suit up in high school next year,” Austin remarked.
“I am a Breathitt County kid; I’m from the hills and I’m proud of that. I love this community and I love my team, an extremely talented team at that. We set a goal way back in elementary school and I’m gonna’ do my part to see that we achieve it. They’re my brothers and we are on a mission.”
For a program and community looking to reestablish itself as a basketball state power, the future is now with all that’s necessary to make it happen.
In a matter-of-fact manner, Austin further vowed, “I don’t know what the future holds for me, but right now I’m ready to work.”
