This past Saturday, I attended the SUGA and J-Hope birthday cupsleeve event in Louisville. I have loved attending these events and be able to cover them for the paper. I was interested in this one as Melody, the host of the event, had to find a new venue. This event was held in the gym at the Cloverleaf Baptist Church, and I liked how well it turned out. This event had some new vendors along with the familiar faces I have come to know. The bigger space also allowed for more seating, more activities, and bigger decoration spacing. The décor was amazing as always, with several photo op stations, including a throne taken from SUGA’s solo track, Daechwita. The Boba Fête team catered its delicious drinks, two drinks inspired by both SUGA and J-Hope. I had the SUGA cold brew, which was delicious, but I heard the J-Hope drink was good as well.
There were activities planned for this event since there was a bigger space. One of the activities was a game called Animal Kingdom, which BTS has played in the show ‘Run BTS’. The game consists of having a group of people sit in a circle and perform an action based on an animal and the person after must perform it along with an action of their own. The person after must perform both along with their own and so on and so forth. This can lead to a person messing up and forgetting an action, leading to them being out of the game. It was fun to watch the people play and the winner was able to get a cookie from a vendor selling the treats at the event.
The second game played was a dance challenge where the people who participated had to perform the dances of different BTS music videos and choreography. I knew some of the dances but would never be able to do them in front of how many people were there. The performers, however, were great at the choreography and it was fun to watch everyone get excited when a song came on which everyone knew the dances too. Everyone sang and cheered along when someone performed choreography accurately and we all had a lot of fun watching the dancers.
Overall, the event was a hit with a total attendance of 150 people, and I met a lot of people from different parts of Kentucky who came specifically for this event. This event also had VIP tickets, which I did purchase so there were more free items for VIP guests. I even won the big raffle, which contained a lot of items I didn’t have. I am excited to see what is planned for BTS’s anniversary in June and will attend when it comes around. It was an exciting day and I always have a great time. Hope to see you at the next one.
