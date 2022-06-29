By Mike Moore
Area high school basketball teams spent much of June fine-tuning and gearing up for the anticipated 2022-2023 season that tips off in late November and early December.
Madison
Southern Eagles
For Coach Austin Newton, the summer saw his junior varsity notch a perfect 10-0 record, while the varsity team posted a 12-2 mark. Southern lost three post players to graduation, so Newton said the Eagles are adjusting to “small ball.”
“We have some of the best guards in the state, but (we) learned that we need to mature and get physically and mentally strong over the next few months,” Newton said. “If we can do that, we feel we have a top team in the 11th Region.”
Berea
Pirates
Coach Eric Fields said the summer saw his team get more comfortable in their respective roles.
“Getting experience by playing and finding out ways to get better (was important),” Fields said.
During summer ball, his team posted a 4-7 record, but Fields said many things were ironed out on the court, which should bode well once the season tips off.
“We had a few rough patches, and we are going through some growing pains with a few freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “We had a lot of close games and won a few and lost a few. But we really came together as a team, and I saw a lot of bright spots heading into winter.”
Madison Southern
Lady Eagles
Coach Josh Curtis was pleased with what he saw during summer ball. The Lady Eagles went 19-5 during June’s games.
“I saw exactly what I wanted to see from our players from summer ball. We bring back a ton of experience from last season and add some pieces that can help us out. We were looking at getting more/finding consistency out of our returning players and starting to define roles for new players.”
The Lady Eagles will have to replace a few multi-year starters, but Curtis said the talent is in place to do just that.
“I asked some players that produced for us last year to step up and do more and be more consistent,” he said. “I also put new people in roles to see what they could do. Hadley French was amazing as an 8th grader, but she has found a way to become even better at such a young age. Tara Wooten was the definition of consistency this summer, as we will need her to be that senior presence this year.
Jada Carter and Bella Moberly continue to excel and become solid in their role. Ashlan Estep has taken on more of a leadership role and slid into Morgan’s role last year regarding her energy and defense.”
Berea
Lady Pirates
Coach Dammian Stepp has many holes to fill as six seniors graduated from a team that went 24-8 last season.
“Returning senior Chesney Lovins will bring leadership and experience (to the team),” Stepp said. “Juniors Maddie King and Abby Beard have played well this summer. Both are excellent ballhandlers and solid playmakers.”
Stepp is also looking for several players – Sophie Brewer, Lauren Stepp, and Mandy Newman – to step up their game and provide key minutes and production.
“We have less depth than in previous years and finding a way to play with fewer players will be one of our biggest challenges,” Stepp said.
The coach also stressed the importance of his team taking advantage of individual work through July and this fall’s strength and conditioning program.
